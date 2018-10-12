Former Mayor Tarantolo to run as write-in candidate

Eatontown — Former Eatontown Mayor Gerry Tarantolo, at the urging of a significant number of Eatontown residents, announced his entry into the Eatontown mayoral race as a write-in candidate following the recent withdrawal of Democrat Patti May, who cited time constraints.

The mayoral race is once again a three-way race, with Tarantolo running against independent Anthony Talerico and Republican Mark Regan. Current mayor Dennis Connelly chose not to seek another term.

There are also seven council candidates vying for two seats.

Tarantolo, who served as mayor of Eatontown from 1999-2014 announced his candidacy on Friday, saying the other candidates were ignoring the will of the people.

“The other candidates both support an administration that ignored the residents, especially regarding the Monmouth Mall project. I am dismayed that so many policies and projects I put in place have been upended to the extreme detriment and expense of the community.”

“I hope to restore responsible development and honest, transparent government. The people of Eatontown are my friends and neighbors, and they deserve a mayor who works with them,” said Tarantolo.

Democrats Jasmine Story and Lisa Murphy are on the ballot, challenging for two council seats.

Regan, a former councilman and current Planning Board member, is running with . James M. Corcoran and Vito Paolantonio Jr. The Republicans are using the slogan “Eatontown First.”

Talerico, a current councilman, is running as an independent on the “Eatontown Independents” line. Running for council on the same ticket are incumbent councilwoman Virginia East and Ralph Anderson.

Christine Caruso is running for council as an independent on the “One Eatontown” platform.