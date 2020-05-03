Ticked off? We are!

In this unprecedented time of the global pandemic, New Jersey residents have many sources of stress in their lives. As we shelter in place, the spot we can go to restore and relax with our families are our outdoor spaces.

Research has shown that spending time outdoors is vital to both our physical and mental health. During these difficult times, our backyards may be the only place we can escape to for some restorative relaxation. With the recent warm winter and early onset of spring, one of the vector borne illnesses that threatens our backyard haven is Lyme disease. May is Lyme disease awareness month. For approximately 45 years this silent epidemic has been plaguing New Jersey residents in staggering numbers. We would love your assistance in helping us raise awareness.

We can’t imagine that there is a person in our area who does not know someone suffering with the symptoms of Lyme disease. Devastating, is the word that comes to mind. Not a day goes by at Last Bite Mosquito & Tick Control where a client isn’t telling us the story of their battle with this troubling illness. This year, in addition to providing treatments that help families stay safe and enjoy their yards, we wanted to make a difference for those already struggling with this debilitating disease. In recognition of Lyme disease awareness month, Jason and Jeremy Julio, owners at Last Bite Mosquito and Tick Control, are raising awareness and monetary donations for the Lyme Light Foundation. The Lyme Light Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides grants to enable children and young adults with Lyme disease to receive proper treatment and medication, as well as raising awareness about Lyme disease. (https://lymelightfoundation.org/)

In 2014, identical twin brothers and lifelong Monmouth County residents, Jason and Jeremy Julio, got tired of waging the battle all summer long, dousing themselves and their families with chemical repellents to keep them safe and itch free from the swarms of ticks and mosquitos. They began to research other mosquito control methods. After discovering few options in the Monmouth County area, they partnered to start Last Bite Mosquito & Tick Control. The business significantly reduces the mosquito and tick populations in customers’ yards by treating the areas where the pesky insects live and breed. The company’s trained technicians visit a customer’s property every 21 days to treat it with an FDA-approved barrier sprays around the perimeter of the home and yard, as well as on any shrubbery, foliage, and damp and shady areas where mosquitoes live. Last Bite Mosquito Control offers season-long service plans with treatments provided every 21 days from April through October. Single, special-event treatments are also available prior to outdoor parties, weddings or other occasions.

The warm winter and early emergence of spring will seemingly prove to produce a very active season. As they enter into their seventh season of bringing relief to the families in Monmouth, Ocean, Union, & Mercer counties, they are now happy to announce Last Bite Mosquito is now expanding to parts of Morris county. Jason and Jeremy Julio as owners of Last Bite Mosquito and Tick Control, have been featured on Eyewitness News and quoted in the Asbury Park Press as well as many other publications. They are happy to provide content for articles or segments on vector borne diseases or the methods available to control mosquitos and ticks in our area. For more information on Last Bite Mosquito Control visit www.lastbitemosquito.com, call866-742-4887 and follow us on Facebook. “Nothing will eliminate 100 percent of mosquitoes and ticks,” Jason Julio says. “But our service comes close, and our customers tell us they are able to enjoy their backyards again without getting bitten.”

