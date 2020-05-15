Monmouth County has 7,200 positive cases of COVID-19; extends public access restrictions through May 31

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 14, there are 60 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 7,200.

The Freeholders noted that all public access restrictions to County buildings and programs have been extended through Sunday, May 31. This includes all Monmouth County Library branches and the Monmouth County Park System buildings.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 215

Allenhurst: 5

Allentown: 7

Asbury Park: 178

Atlantic Highlands: 30

Avon-by-the-Sea: 12

Belmar: 28

Bradley Beach: 42

Brielle: 27

Colts Neck: 73

Deal: 24

Eatontown: 248

Englishtown: 37

Fair Haven: 22

Farmingdale: 14

Freehold Borough: 357

Freehold Township: 592

Hazlet: 255

Highlands: 26

Holmdel: 226

Howell: 581

Interlaken: 2

Keansburg: 156

Keyport: 84

Lake Como: 16

Little Silver: 34

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 425

Manalapan: 437

Manasquan: 30

Marlboro: 418

Matawan: 170

Middletown: 602

Millstone Township: 80

Monmouth Beach: 19

Neptune City: 53

Neptune Township: 423

Ocean: 263

Oceanport: 58

Red Bank: 171

Roosevelt: 6

Rumson: 32

Sea Bright: 9

Sea Girt: 13

Shrewsbury Borough: 48

Shrewsbury Township: 9

Spring Lake: 13

Spring Lake Heights: 17

Tinton Falls: 182

Union Beach: 39

Upper Freehold: 47

Wall: 285

West Long Branch: 58

Unknown: 1

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.