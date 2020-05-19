Suspected Shoplifters Wore Watermelons on Heads to Disguise Faces

This is not a local story, but good for a laugh at how bizarrely innovated these two men were.

Two thieves decided to forego face masks and opt instead for watermelons while allegedly stealing from a store in central Virginia, police say. But they were observed obeying the six feet distancing rule.

The melonheads arrived at a Sheetz convenience store in Louisa on May 6 wearing hollowed-out watermelons with eye holes.

Louisa police said the suspects then stole undisclosed items from the store before fleeing in a “lifted” 2006 black Toyota Tacoma.