Pallone Announces Over $597 Million in Funding for New Jersey Hospitals

Long Branch – Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06) announced that New Jersey hospitals will receive an additional $597 million from the Provider Relief Fund established in the bipartisan Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that he helped pass in the House of Representatives in March.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced it will begin distributing the relief funding to hospitals in areas highly impacted by COVID-19 cases starting next week. Hospitals in New Jersey’s 6th Congressional district will receive over $42.6 million. The hospitals include:

JFK Medical Center Edison, NJ $11,280,023 Monmouth Medical Center Long Branch, NJ $5,891,779 Raritan Bay Medical Center Perth Amboy, NJ $2,634,928 RWJ University Hospital New Brunswick, NJ $22,810,742

“Today’s announcement is welcome news, and I’m relieved that additional funding assistance is on the way to the hospitals and health care workers that have been on the frontlines of this crisis for the past six months. Over the past few months, I have repeatedly called on the Trump Administration to focus on targeting Provider Relief Fund aid to health care providers located in areas like New Jersey that have been hit hardest by the coronavirus,” Congressman Pallone said. “These requests rose from concern that the Administration’s early relief funding allocations lacked transparency and raised questions regarding the methodology used to distribute the $175 billion Congress appropriated to help health care providers responding to the pandemic. As this crisis continues, I will continue to ensure that New Jersey has the resources and support it needs to fight this pandemic.”

Fine Fare Supermarket for Super Prices

Pallone has helped to deliver the resources New Jersey health care providers need to combat the coronavirus pandemic. In June, Pallone announced that safety net hospitals in New Jersey received over $280 million for coronavirus care. In May, Pallone announced that New Jersey hospitals received $1.7 billion in funding from the Provider Relief Fund established in the bipartisan Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.