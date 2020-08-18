Pool questions dominate LB Council meeting

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr

Long Branch – It was another virtual meeting for the city governing body on August 12. One caller wanted to know when in-person meetings would take place. City Attorney Louis N. Rainone said that the state has imposed a 25-person limit on people in a room/meeting, so for the foreseeable future Long Branch will be using the remote method.

Another caller complained about the condition of Troutmans Creek Bridge, which she said is dangerous for children. According to the caller, the sidewalks are completely overgrown, which forces children and adults to walk in the street. Mayor John Pallone stated that he would have public works clean it up in the morning. The caller then asked if the council had the ability to get the Long Branch Board of Education to hold their meeting remotely. Council President Mario Vieira said that the council has no authority over the schools, and suggested she call the Board of Education, and make the request.

Laurie Dalton then called in and had several questions for the Mayor and Council about the proposed community pool, which will be built on Atlantic Avenue. She stated that back in the early part of the year at a previous meeting a question was asked about fees that will be charged, and at that time, the council could not answer.

“I would like to know how much it will cost to maintain the pool. You had stated that it will not cost more than it does to run the beach, how much more is that?” Dalton asked. She added what is the value of the tax abetment vs the cost of the pool construction and if they found another location for the adult baseball field that is now located where the pool will be located.

Rainone stated that the maintenance cost of the pool has yet to be determined as the pool is just under construction. “As for the fees that will be charged is really a 20-21 budget issue, so that’s when those issues will be resolved,” said Rainone.

“I can tell you that the estimated cost of the pool was $2.1 million dollars,” said Pallone.

“How much was the abatement we gave them,” asked Dalton.

“I don’t think those two things are equated. To begin with the tax abatement was part of a development and that development is also paying taxes. It is a 10-year tax abatement and at the end of those 10 years, it will be a substantial positive cash flow to the city. Part of that tax abatement was an economic incentive to get that project build and part of it was to get a public benefit,” said Rainone. He added, as the mayor had said, it is a $2.1-million-dollar project, which the city does not have to pay for, and with the tax payment and the amount of payments after the 10-year period will be a positive for the city.

Pallone stated that Long Branch had made a number of comparisons to other municipalities, which run pools and found that they all operate on a positive side. “Another advantage we have is that we have lifeguards and recreation staff in place,” said Pallone. He added that the estimate to run the facility is about $25,000 and it will have 50 parking spaces. Answering the question about the ball field, Pallone said that Dr. Michael Salvatore, Superintendent of Long Branch Schools, said the district would allow the use of its fields.

Vincent LaPore, who has single handily requested more open public records than anyone in the history of the city, and is a frequent critic of the mayor and council, called into the meeting and praised an employee. “City Clerk, Kathy L. Schmelz, after 40 plus years, you will be a hard act to follow,” LaPore said. He said her steadiness and efficiency over the years has kept the city moving. “I want to thank you for the respect you have shown me and that iconic smile of yours will be missed.” LaPore wished her well on her retirement and the next stage of her life.

Another resident called and wanted to get some information on the clean-up of the NJ Natural Gas site adjacent to Jerry Morgan Park. He stated that the remediation started around 2002 and it is a much larger parcel of land and would be ideal for a pool.

Rainone said that the city had signed an agreement with NJ Natural Gas that gives them 36 months to complete the project. However, once the property is remediated it will have an environmental delectation, which will prevent the possibility of having a pool on the property.

Councilman Bill Dangler said that he grew up on Florence Avenue and that the area of Atlantic Avenue needs some redevelopment. He feels that having everything located in one area of town is not a good idea. “This past weekend we were honored, if you will, to have the President of the United States in our area. But my question and concern is the police that were there were obviously for coverage and protection but, because this was a private event I’m not understanding why we the City of Long Branch had to pay for the police as opposed to the resident or residents holding this event,” said Dangler.

Mayor Pallone stated that Long Branch had 15 officers assigned to the Presidential detail and most of their duties were concerning traffic control and securing the area. “This was a difficult week for us, as the storm knocked out power and we had officers directing traffic at intersections without power. However, our cost for the President’s trip I believe was minimal,” Pallone said.