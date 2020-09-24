Monmouth County has 92 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of September 24, there are 92 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are two new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

 

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Saturday, Sept. 26 in Freehold from 9 a.m. to noon at the Freehold Borough Fire Department, 49 W. Main Street, Rear Annex. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

24-Sep 23-Sep
Aberdeen: 273 272
Allenhurst: 25 25
Allentown: 19 19
Asbury Park: 354 354
Atlantic Highlands: 50 48
Avon-by-the-Sea: 23 23
Belmar: 73 71
Bradley Beach: 76 76
Brielle: 88 87
Colts Neck: 126 124
Deal: 73 67
Eatontown: 405 401
Englishtown: 51 51
Fair Haven: 57 53
Farmingdale: 16 15
Freehold Borough: 493 492
Freehold Township: 863 855
Hazlet: 401 397
Highlands: 49 46
Holmdel: 378 374
Howell: 916 913
Interlaken: 9 9
Keansburg: 237 238
Keyport: 117 117
Lake Como: 24 24
Little Silver: 78 76
Loch Arbour: 3 4
Long Branch: 748 748
Manalapan: 654 652
Manasquan: 82 82
Marlboro: 667 657
Matawan: 237 237
Middletown: 1032 1028
Millstone Township: 135 131
Monmouth Beach: 37 37
Neptune City: 74 75
Neptune Township: 730 724
Ocean: 515 507
Oceanport: 88 88
Red Bank: 349 346
Roosevelt: 10 10
Rumson: 100 100
Sea Bright: 19 19
Sea Girt: 40 40
Shrewsbury Borough: 80 81
Shrewsbury Township: 11 11
Spring Lake: 42 42
Spring Lake Heights: 61 59
Tinton Falls: 255 255
Union Beach: 45 40
Upper Freehold: 82 82
Wall: 552 551
West Long Branch: 114 111
Unknown: 0 0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 