LB Rotary Club appreciates local businesses

The Rotary Club of Greater Long Branch (RCGLB) Past Presidents’ Gordon Heggie (center) and Luciana Silva presented Tarcisio Ferreira, owner of the Brazilian Market in West End, with a RCGLB Certificate of Appreciation.

The certificate was for supporting the RCGLB’s international fundraiser with a donation to help the Breast Cancer Clinic in Sao Gotardo, Brasil.

In addition, with the help of Investors Bank’s generous donations, RCGLB has donated over $12,000 to local food pantries in the last 7 months during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Wondering what Rotary International and the Rotary Club of Greater Long Branch is about? Rotary’s 1.2 million members worldwide believe that helping to change the world starts with a personal commitment to “Service Above Self”. In more than 34,000 clubs worldwide, you’ll find members volunteering in communities at home and abroad to support education and job training, provide clean water, combat hunger, improve health and sanitation, and eradicate polio.

Want to attend one of our Zoom meetings? Simply give us a call at (732) 483-6973 to make a reservation. For more information visit us at www.longbranchrotary.org