Meet Seabrook Fitness Manager Mark Maccaroni

Maccaroni brings passion to his role at active senior living community in Tinton Falls.

Mark Maccaroni began his role as fitness manager at Seabrook, an Erickson Living managed community in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, in June 2020. Although he started his job during a challenging time amid the pandemic, Maccaroni was up for the task.

“One word that sums up the past few months is adaptability,” says Maccaroni. “In order to be successful, my team and I must adapt to all situations, and I think we’ve done a great job so far.”

In order to comply with social distancing requirements to keep residents safe, they must now call ahead to reserve a specific time slot to use the fitness and aquatics centers or participate in group fitness classes.

“My schedule can vary from day to day, but my desire to have a positive impact on our community each and every day is a constant,” says Maccaroni. “Whether I’m teaching a group fitness class, cleaning the aquatics center, or sanitizing and setting up equipment for residents coming in for the next appointment, that is my guiding principle, and I put my all into my work.”

Teammates assure a warm welcome

He credits his colleagues in Resident Life with ensuring he had a smooth introduction to the community.

“Everyone comes together as one team to provide the highest quality of service to our residents,” says Maccaroni.

As a graduate of The College of New Jersey with a bachelor’s degree in health and exercise science and a certified strength and conditioning specialist through the National Strength Conditioning Association,

Maccaroni draws from a broad base of fitness and wellness knowledge. With a passion for football, basketball, and baseball, he has trained and coached student athletes and has worked with clients from “all walks of life” throughout his career, but Maccaroni finds working with the senior population at Seabrook to be most gratifying.

“I love helping others become better versions of themselves and guiding them to embrace wellness in every area of their lives,” says Maccaroni. “My favorite part of my job is seeing a resident accomplish something they didn’t think they were capable of.”

