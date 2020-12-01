Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

G Money originally came to the MCSPCA through a transport program as a puppy. Sometime after being adopted he was rehomed to another family who surrendered him to another nearby shelter. Luckily we were notified and were able to drive there to go get him! G is a 1.5 year old handsome boy who can be anxious and would benefit from a calm, dog-savvy home.

G money doesn’t seem to be dog friendly, and should be the only animal in the home. He should also be in a home with older teens or adults only who are dedicated to his training and allowing him the time he needs to settle in.

Sips ACE Hardware-For a great holiday gift idea

This poor young boy has been through a lot of changes recently so if you feel you are ready to be his next AND last home, please fill out the canine matchmaker survey.

Due to COVID-19, the Monmouth County SPCA is making appointments for anyone interested in adopting. For more information, please call our adoption center at 732-542-5962. Inquiries can also be sent to adoptions@monmouthcountyspca.org

Gopal, Houghtaling & Downey For COVID Updates

Hi, I’m Alfred Hitchcock the kitty cat, the Master of Suspense. It’s really my personal suspense, because I just can’t wait to be adopted! I was part of the recent notorious hoarding case of dozens of cats discovered after 20 of our feline friends were abandoned on the MCSPCA’s doorstep. It was quite the frenzy, but we’re all glad to be on the road to the good life.

I’ve adjusted in the meantime, but beyond a shadow of a doubt, I’m ready for a new family. I love being petted and showing some affection as well. I’m a fan of any toy (balls, mice, or anything on a rope), so I hope to be a loving, fun lodger of yours. I’ll always enjoy sitting on a nice cat tree and watching the birds out your rear window (or any window).

I’ve lived with enough cats to give me vertigo, so I don’t mind living with a few new friends. I’m happy to be an only cat too. So whatever direction home we’re headed, whether it’s north by northwest or otherwise, I’m ready to go there with you!

Due to COVID-19, the Monmouth County SPCA is making appointments for anyone interested in adopting. For more information, please call our adoption center at 732-542-5962. Inquiries can also be sent to adoptions@monmouthcountyspca.org



