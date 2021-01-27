Pallone Announces New Jersey will Receive $216 Million for Vaccination Costs

Long Branch – Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06) announced today that New Jersey will receive $216 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for costs associated with storage, transport, distribution, and administration of COVID-19 vaccines.

The funding will be distributed to the New Jersey State Police who are working with the New Jersey Department of Health to distribute and administer COVID-19 vaccines.

“New Jersey must have support from the federal government to implement an equitable and efficient COVID-19 vaccine plan. This funding will help our state continue to develop and maintain the infrastructure we need to get vaccines to New Jerseyans,” Pallone said. “I remain committed to ensuring that our state has the resources it needs to equitably distribute, administer, and promote vaccines. As vaccines become more widely available, I’ll continue to work with the Biden Administration so that everyone can get vaccinated.”

New Jersey is currently managing six vaccination mega-sites across the state in addition to dozens of other sites at hospitals, pharmacies, and community-based vaccination sites. The funding comes from FEMA’s Public Assistance Program, which reimburses communities for costs associated with disaster response.