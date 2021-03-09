Ocean Township Spartan Schools Showcase Creative Work During Career And Technical Education Month

The Month of February is CTE (Career and Technical Education) month and the Ocean Township Spartan Schools have been showcasing the many CTE projects that they have been developing. The Spartan Schools are specialized career technical programs within Ocean Township High School. They are made up of three different four-year programs; The School of Technology, The School of Business and Finance and the School of Visual and Performing Arts. Each of the schools accepts students from in district and tuition students from out of district who emerge as having advanced aptitude and passion in a particular area that allows them to pursue their future career path starting in High School.

Many of the programs in our Spartan Schools are partially funded by 2 grants; the annual NJ Department of Education’s Carl D. Perkins Vocational and Technical Education Grant which is dedicated to increasing learner access to high-quality CTE programs and the $500,000 Career pathways Pilot Program Grant in which we are in the 5th year of receiving. The Ocean Township School District was of one of 8 districts within the state competing in a rigorous application process to be awarded the Career Pathways Grant. In order to continue to receive the Perkins grant, the CTE students must meet certain requirements including college credit, work-based co-op learning and earning certifications in their chosen field. The students are equipped when they finish the high school program to effectively work in their designated fields.

The accepted students begin their Spartan School program usually as Freshmen and participate in a Summer Bridge program where they meet classmates within their technical program. They are immersed in a career driven experience traveling to industry related locations and meeting highly qualified mentors from their chosen area of study. The classmates begin bonding before they even enter High School and it is often said to be a favorite memory of their program. Nidhi Mavani, class of 2024 School of Visual and Performing Arts, remembers her Summer Bridge Program as “very fun and interesting to meet new creative people and the overall atmosphere was very welcoming”.

Classmates in the program are often grouped together within their Spartan school schedules, allowing for very close relationships to form. Throughout their four years, the teens are empowered through a student run Spartan School Leadership Team that includes board positions allowing many decisions to be made by the students. Rosemarie Critelli, Class of 2022 School of Technology recalls her experience as nothing but positive, “I have made so many friends with people who I never have thought I would ever been friends with in addition to gaining exceptional experience that I can use not only in high school but after I graduate. In addition, being a part of the board has given me leadership experience that some people my age would never get the opportunity to.”

Teachers in each of the programs are highly skilled in their areas of expertise and engage the students with hands on learning. Many of the teachers are adjunct professors from Georgian Court University or NJIT allowing students to accumulate up to an entire semester of college credits before they graduate high school. An advisory council made up of administrators, teachers, field experts, students and parents meet at least twice a year to guide the direction of the programs.

Sandy Woods, a parent on the Advisory Council stated “We looked at a magnet school and my son was set on taking the entrance exam until we did the open house night at OTHS. It was so much more than we expected. It was impressive and well organized and full of heart. Teachers and staff seemed excited about the new opportunities and it was contagious.”

Currently 269 students are enrolled in the Spartan Schools. The application process begins in November and ends mid-January. For more information on Spartan Schools or the application process, visit our website oceanschools.org or email the Coordinator of Spartan Schools, Greg Colon gcolon@oceanschools.org .

