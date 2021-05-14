Covid news: No-appointment vaccinations; $5K business grants; July 4

By Neil Schulman, Long Branch — Long Branch residents can now get a Covid vaccination without an appointment, five days a week.

At the May 12 City Council meeting, Mayor John Pallone said that the Bucky James Community Center was now offering vaccinations Monday to Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. You can get registered and vaccinated on the same day, without making a prior appointment.

You must be a Long Branch resident to take part.

***

The city Office of Community and Economic Development has secured 30 additional $5,000 grants to help small businesses impacted by Covid-19. Mayor Pallone announced they had obtained the Sustainable Jersey Grants – and that they are easy to apply for.

“It’s a pretty straightforward, fairly easy application,” Pallone said, adding that there’s a quick turnaround to process it. “Part of the issue (with most grants) is too much paperwork and a long turnaround time.”

The grant is for Long Branch businesses that have experienced problems due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The OCED will assist with the paperwork. For more information or assistance, contact them at 732-943-2043.

***

Pallone announced that Long Branch will have its annual fireworks display on July 4.

However, “due to the unpredictability” about what will be allowed, the annual Oceanfest celebration along the boardwalk will not take place, he said.