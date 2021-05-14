Long Branch H.E.A.R.S. The Mayors Task Force on Addiction

Long Branch H.E.A.R.S. (Health, Education, Addiction and Recovery Support) will hold its first addiction recovery awareness and connection event: Thriving Out Loud – Celebrating Recovery, Resiliency and Creating Community in a Covid-19 World.

The event will be held in person (social distancing measures and masks required), on June 13th from noon until 5:00 on the Great Lawn (Just south of Rooney’s restaurant), Long Branch.

LB H.E.A.R.S. is a group of concerned citizens initiated and supported by the Mayor John Pallone’s administration, who have joined forces to address addiction issues in our city, with the mission of creating connections to resources for residents impacted by Substance Use Disorder. H.E.A.R.S. is also dedicated to providing awareness and education in an effort to reduce stigma, while advocating for more resources to serve our diverse community.

This event is a celebration of recovery and is free and family friendly!

There will be fun events, free gifts, entertainment, representation from several local treatment and recovery organizations, elected officials and 4 very engaging speakers sharing their stories of recovery and resilience!

For more information about Long Branch H.E.A.R.S. visit our website: www.longbranchhears.com or check us out on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LBHEARS