Long Branch Council briefs: Pool opening announced, Planet Civic, police changes

By Neil Schulman, Long Branch — On July 1, the Long Branch Municipal Pool will open to Long Branch residents. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on June 30 at 6 p.m., though people are encouraged to show up at 5 p.m. for refreshments and activities.

Mayor John Pallone made the announcement at the June 23 City Council meeting, where the governing body also passed the official rules and regulations for the pool.

For this season, the pool will be open to Long Branch residents,and daily badges will be sold. The cost is $8 for adults ages 18-61. Seniors, and children 6-14 years old are $5. Active military members, and volunteer firefighter and first aid squad members are free.

Pallone said that the prices were based on what other municipal pools charge. “We actually are less expensive than any other pool we can find.”

He also said that while there are plans to sell season passes to the pool, like they do to the beach, officials felt it wouldn’t be fair for this year. They had to come up with a system several months ago, when it looked like there might be more Covid-19 related restrictions. And, because this is the first year, they don’t know how popular it will prove to be. The city doesn’t want people buying memberships and finding out they can never go because it’s always filled to capacity.

“We decided the safest thing to do and fairest thing to do is just go daily,” Pallone said.

The pool expects to offer seasonal passes in the future, and also to be open to non-residents.

Pallone has a membership at the Ocean Township pool, and was asked if he was giving that up now. He said he wasn’t, because the township has a pool good for swimming laps. However, he does plan to use both pools.

Be Part of Planet Civic

If you want to help the environment in Long Branch, residents are seeking input.

City resident Lynn Stipick said that surveys have been set up on planetcivic.com, a website for civic engagement, asking what local environmentalists should focus on with the city. They want feedback from people about how they feel about:

Renewable energy

Community gardens

Bike and pedestrian paths

Energy maintenance plans for municipal buildings

And a host of other subjects.

She asked people to create an account on the website and give feedabck.

“The survey gives us the chance… to know what members of the community are thinking,” she said.

Fewer captains, more sergeants

Council approved an ordinance reducing the number of captains in the Long Branch Police Department from four to three, and raising the number of sergeants from 14 to 15.

Public Safety Director Domingos Saldida, who took over supervision of the police department last year, said this was based on his observations on how to make the police more efficient.

One of the four captains was supposed to be in charge of the LBPD Operations Department “which basically has been unmanned,” he said. That department can be supervised by the patrol department, he said.

He said that he wanted another sergeant to supervise spacial officers along the oceanfront, an area where more supervision is needed.

Council voted 3-1 to approve it. Councilman Bill Dangler voted against the ordinance, and Councilwoman Rose Widdis abstained.