ASTEP’S Summer Youth Program; July 12th – Aug. 6th

The program is staffed with a Program Coordinator who will oversee the day-to- day operation of the program and Volunteers who will provide one-on-one and/or group assistance.

1:00 – Arrival/Sign-In; Forehead Temperature: Everyone must wear face mask

- 1:00 – 1:15: Lunch: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday &Thursday (provided by FulFill Food Bank)

- 1:15 -3:00: Monday – Friday: Math, Reading, Writing, Science, Special projects/presentations and hands-on activities.

- 1:30-2:30: Every Tues/Thurs: Literacy Program: Ready Buddies: Family Children Services Volunteers

- 1:30-3:00: Every Wed: STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) projects & activities: Ocean County College Professor

- 3:00-4:00: Arts & Crafts, Computer Lab, Exercise, Outdoor activities (soccer, basketball, football, etc)

- Special Presentations & Field Trips:

Friday: July 16th –Main Frame Mentor, Inc – Lane Gaynor- (Guest Speaker)

Friday: July 23rd – Jackson Woods Park, Ocean Ave, LB; (Off Site)

Thursday, July 29th – Brookdale Community College, Lincroft, our Mighty Mites College Tour (Off Site)

Friday, July 30th – FPG9 Non-Glider by Lt. Col Michael Castania (Guest Speaker), Director of Aerospace Educational for the NJ Wing

Tuesday, Aug. 3rd- Fun Day: 1:30-3:30 Cook out. 3:30-5:00pm -Rest/Relax & 5:00pm Movie: Backyard Cinema, 329 Neptune Blvd, Neptune (Off Site)

Friday, Aug 6th (Last Day) – Liberty Science Center, Jersey City (Off Site)

Local Police Dept: Helicopter Show n’ tell (TBA)

Fire Department: Fire Safety Presentation/truck Show n’ Tell (TBA)

The Learning Store: Open: Thursday – 1:30 -2:00 Purchase Snacks

Family Children & Services (Volunteers): Reading Buddies (Tues/Thurs), Reading Buddies Literacy Program

Long Branch Public Schools will provide Transportation for the off-site field trips.

Many donations have been provided to support this program:

NJNG, LB Recreation Dept, LB Economic Developemnt Office,

Second Baptist Church, LB, North Jersey Continental Societies, H.L. Caroll & Associates, Lawn Management, 1st Constitution Bank, Chamber of Commerce, City of Long Branch, Mayor Pallone, Police Department, Fire Department, Brookdale Community College, Family Children & Services Volunteers, LB Public School Board of Education, Main Frame Mentor, Inc, Ocean County College, Aerospace Educational for the NJ Wing, Jackson Wood Park Assocation,LB, Skips Sports, LB, Backyard Cinema Inc. PHI BETA SIGMA Iota Chi Sigma Chapter