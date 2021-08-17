Long Branch High School Class of 1970 Reunion – 10/16/2021

On Saturday, October 16th, the class of 1970 from Long Branch High School will hold their 50th reunion at Branches, 123 Monmouth Road West Long Branch. The reunion will start at 6PM and will feature food, live music and a cash bar.

The reunion, originally scheduled for last year, is being called “50+1” and the organizing committee is expecting a large turnout.

Please visit our website HYPERLINK “https://lbhs50thplus.wordpress.com/” https://lbhs50thplus.wordpress.com/ for the latest updates. There is also a Facebook page Long Branch High School Class of 1970 where the information can be found.

The cost is $75 per person with checks payable to either Marion Meares or Robert Venezia mailed to:

LBHS Class of 1970

P.O. Box 189

West Long Branch, NJ 07764

Please direct any questions to this PO Box as well or to HYPERLINK “mailto:lbhs70reunion@gmail.com” lbhs70reunion@gmail.com.

We are also asking for people to Email us a brief update of what you’ve been doing in the last 50 years and a favorite memory from High School. We will compile and share our memories with everyone!

In order to help ensure the health and safety of all of us, we are asking for vaccinated people to show proof of vaccination at the door (card or screenshot) and unvaccinated guests to show proof of a negative Covid test within 72 hours of the reunion.

A count is due to the restaurant by October 6th so please send your RSVP before that date.