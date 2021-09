Local Real Estate Sold From 9-17-21 to 9-24-21

EATONTOWN: Single Family:

40 Irving Pl $398,000

240 Wall St $530,000

255 Grant Ave $480,000

Condo/Townhouse:

100 White St D $111,000

12 Copperfield Ct $560,000

There are 45 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 19 Currently Available For Sale

DEAL: (NONE SOLD)

There are 8 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 12 Currently Available For Sale

LONG BRANCH:

Single Family:

157 Washington St $245,000

324 Yorke Ave $635,000

310 Slocum Pl $370,000

192 Kingsley St $700,000

Condo/Townhouse:

735 Greens Ave 16B $170,000

728 Greens Ave 16 $310,000

728 Greens Ave 25 $220,000

29 Shore Dr $355,000

764 Ocean Ave A5 $530,000

460 Ocean Blvd G $548,888

55 Rivergate Way $800,000

14 Bayview Ct $551,000

350 Ocean Ave 104/207 $2,550,000

There are 62 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 92 Currently Available For Sale

SEA BRIGHT:

Single Family:

6 Center St $728,000

4 Via Ripa $600,000

There are 23 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 11 Currently Available For Sale.

MONMOUTH BEACH:

Condo/Townhouse:

51 Valentine St 3B $380,000

There are 13 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 23 For Sale.

OCEANPORT:

Single Family:

321 Port Au Peck Ave $750,000

Condo/Townhouse:

18 Balmer Ct B – 1.02 $1,014,588

5 Balmer Ct CC – 1.11 $1,020,421

There are 21 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 16 Currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP:

Single Family:

51 Cold Indian Springs Rd $655,000

9 N Dittmar Dr $655,000

1301 Allaire Ave $530,000

1406 Camp Ave $740,000

Condo/Townhouse:

16 Dune Rd $830,000

There are 73 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 70 Currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE TWP:

Single Family:

10 Dale Pl $280,000

1518 Heck Ave $310,000

231 Lakewood Rd $325,000

711 Ridge Ave $400,000

417 N Riverside Dr $415,000

117 Durand Rd $495,000

12 E Shadowlawn Dr $440,000

106 Melrose Ave $750,000

Condo/Townhouse:

201 Deal Ave $238,000

1811 Monroe Av e$400,000

There are 4 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 7 currently Available For Sale

NEPTUNE CITY:

Single Family:

239 W Sylvania Ave $220,000

321 W Sylvania Ave $319,000

There is one home currently Under Contract of Sale, are no currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN GROVE:

72 Embury Ave 1/2 $610,000

There are 7 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 6 Currently Available For Sale.

ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)

There are 5 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 5 Currently Available For Sale.

INTERLAKEN: (NONE SOLD)

There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, and 1 Currently Available For Sale.

BRADLEY BEACH:

Single Family:

104 3rd Ave, $2,100,000

There are 16 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 21 Currently Available For Sale.

