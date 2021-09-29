-
-
-
-
Archives
-
Recent Posts
- Don’t forget Long Branch Day this Saturday
- Notes around Town – Rotary car wash, Chamber mini golf, reunion of ’81, happy 100th birthday Millie
- Moving Sale Oct 2&3
- Long Branch school awarded a $25,000 grant
- RWJ Barnabas Health is hiring full time day shift
- Bucs run past Spartans
- Local Real Estate Sold From 9-17-21 to 9-24-21
- Run for the Fallen 2021, makes stops in local towns
- Long Branch Historical Assn. in person meeting at LB Library
- MCPO/ICAC Task force investigations yield 14 arrests
-
-
Moving Sale Oct 2&3
We are moving out and will be selling items like toys, furniture, clothing, electronics, art, albums, and plenty of other things.
October 2nd and starts at 9 AM. If everything isn’t sold, we will also be selling the following day October 3rd
200 Parker Road in West Long Branch
Please come buy our stuff!