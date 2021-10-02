Gopal, Houghtaling, and Downey Highlight Law Enforcement Endorsements

“During their (Gopal, Houghtaling & Downey) tenure in the state legislature, they have advocated tirelessly for the safety and well-being of our members and all first responders.” Wayne Blanchard, President of the State Troopers Fraternal Association

OCEAN–Tonight, Democratic State Senator Vin Gopal, and Democratic State Assembly Members Eric Houghtaling and Joann Downey are highlighting endorsements from an array of law enforcement organizations.

“The State Troopers Fraternal Association stands proud to support Senator Gopal and Assemblymembers Houghtaling and Downey for their re-election,” said Wayne Blanchard, President of the State Troopers Fraternal Association. “During their tenure in the state legislature, they have advocated tirelessly for the safety and well-being of our members and all first responders. They have greatly enhanced public safety by sponsoring legislation to enhance the “move over” law and establish a blue alert system. In addition, they have protected the well-being of our troopers by supporting legislation to increase law enforcement suicide awareness and prevention. We look forward to working in the future towards the enactment of additional public safety legislation with these strong supporters of public safety.”

“We are proud to have the support from law enforcement organizations across Monmouth County,” said Gopal, Houghtaling, and Downey. “Our policemen, state troopers, firefighters, and first responders put their lives on the line each and every day to keep our communities safe, and for that, we owe them a debt of gratitude. We are honored to receive the endorsement for re-election and look forward to continuing to advocate for them in the State House.”

The following organizations have recently issued an endorsement for the full Gopal, Houghtaling, and Downey team:

New Jersey Firefighters Mutual Benevolent Association

New Jersey Fraternal Order of Police

New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association

State Troopers Fraternal Association of New Jersey

Live video of the endorsement event is available on the campaign Facebook page.