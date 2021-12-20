Rotary Club of Greater Long Branch holds Holiday Party

Rotary Club of Greater Long Branch held their annual Holiday Party at Mar Belo Restaurant and it was a great success. The club was presented with a proclamation by the City of Long Branch for the club’s work in the community. Mayor Pallone, Councilpersons Dr. Anita Voogt and Bill Dangler did the presentation.

The Club was presented with a check for $1,000 by Frank Crupi from the Long Branch Wave of Hope for Rotary’s holiday project, Jingle Bell Buddies. The club will be giving gifts and food to five local families in need to make their Christmas a special one.

Club Treasurer, Judy Syms, was presented with her third Paul Harris designation for her generosity to the Rotary International Foundation helping people around the globe.

In addition to all our wonderful guests the club would like to thank West Long Branch Mayor Janet Tucci for joining us in the festivities with her husband and club member Lex Tucci.

Club President Mike Schwartzstein gave an overview of the club’s activities, past present, and future.

At the end of the evening several guests expressed interest in joining the club.

Once again the food was delicious and the service excellent at Mar Belo’s.