Anthony ‘Tony’ Falvo of Long Branch passes

Anthony “Tony” Falvo of Long Branch passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on Friday, January 14th, at home surrounded by his family.

Tony was a life-long resident of Long Branch and attended Long Branch High School. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He owned and operated A.A. Falvo Enterprises, specializing in Seal Coating.

Tony spent many years playing golf at Old Orchard Country Club and Jumping Brook Country Club with his Long Branch golf buddies. He loved betting on the horses at Monmouth Park Racetrack and watching football, his favorite team was always the one he had his money on. Tony enjoyed listening to Frank Sinatra, his favorite song “My Way”. Every winter, Tony loved to be at his condo in Lake Worth, FL.

Most of all, he cherished spending time with his family, enjoying great meals and telling funny stories. Anyone who knew Tony well knew he always had a funny story to tell. He will be dearly missed.

Surviving is his former wife, Gloria Marra Falvo; his children Donna Falvo of Long Branch, Anthony Falvo of Neptune, Anne Falvo, Gloria Falvo-Fernandes of West Long Branch and his grandchildren Jade and Hunter Falvo-Fernandes.

Visitation is Wednesday, January 19th, 4:00 – 8:00pm at Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Funeral service is Thursday, January 20th, 11:00am at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in West Long Branch. For messages of condolence, please visit Tony’s page at www.woolleyboglioli.com.

Kindly note given the current increase in Covid-19 all guests will be required to wear a face mask while in the funeral home.