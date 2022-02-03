Local Obituaries

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Annie D. Worsley, please visit our floral store.

Antonia (Toni Girl) Laterza, 58 of Long Branch New Jersey, crossed over to God on Tuesday February 1, 2022 at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank, New Jersey.

Toni was born in long Branch, New Jersey to Rose (Tubello) and Anthony Iovino. She graduated From Long Branch High School and attended Centenary College. She was a school teacher in the Long Branch School District for 20 years retiring in December of 2021.

Toni loved going to the beach in the summer and Florida Trips to Key West. She also loved spending time in Old Forge New York in the winter walking around and going to the different shops. She loved her Beagle dogs, Max, Tulla, Mama D and The Mischievous Woody. Toni loved all Animals.

Toni had a infectious smile and would light up a room whenever she walked in. Many times over the years she would sponsor a family during the holidays and made sure they had food and gifts for the children. She just loved doing good things.

Toni was predeceased by her parents Rose and Tony Iovino, her brother Ralph Iovino and her sister Patty Tunis.

Toni is survived by her husband Guy Laterza, who she said was the love of her life, her sons, Sean Ryan and Conor Laterza and her daughter Molly Laterza.

A celebration of her life will be at a later time. Donation can be made in Toni’s name to PawZabilities PA Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 254, Yardley, Pa 19067 or https://pawzabilitiespa.org/donate/. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.

Susan J. Whitman, 82, of Ocean passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 19th at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Paterson to Madeline and Serafino Tucci and moved to Long Branch shortly after her brother was born. Sue graduated from Long Branch High School in 1957 and worked in Administration at Ft. Monmouth, where she met her husband Bob Whitman. They were married in 1961 at Holy Trinity RC Church in Long Branch, where she was a parishioner, and they traveled the country while he served in the U.S. Army. They eventually returned to Monmouth County and settled in Ocean Township, where they lived together for the past 57 years.

Sue was an altruistic, compassionate person who would strike up a conversation with anyone. She never got stuck in a line without making a new friend. She adopted every stray animal that happened to cross her path. During the many years that she volunteered at a local food pantry, she adopted entire families as her own, providing them with rent as needed, clothing, and a full Christmas. She was an avid reader, reading multiple books a week, compiling stockpiles of books that she would pass on with commentary to anyone who would take them. Sue also enjoyed sewing, knitting, rooting on the Yankees, and was an accomplished pianist.

Sue loved caring for and feeding, her family and friends. She always made sure there were daily home-cooked meals, which usually included the vegetables that Bob grew in the backyard garden. She was well-known in the neighborhood and beyond for her homemade meatballs, chocolate chip cookies, and shoofly pie.

She always enjoyed her family vacations, first with her three children, and then extending to vacations of 18 that included her ten grandchildren. Nanny enjoyed doting on her grandchildren with shopping excursions to their favorite stores, keeping them overnight for weeks at a time, and taking them to anything educational, including routine visits to the theater, museums and aquariums.

Surviving is her husband of 60 years Robert E. Whitman; their children, Kimberly and her husband Alfred Trujillo, Nokesville, VA, Susan Whitman and her husband Joseph Steady, Millstone, NJ, and Robert A. Whitman and his wife Valerie, Westfield, NJ; her brother and sister-in-law, Alexis and Janet Tucci, West Long Branch, NJ; her ten grandchildren, Jonathan, Tyler, Lauren Trujillo, Austin, Alexa and Madison Steady, Bradley, Paige, Briana and Alison Whitman.

Sue deeply loved her family. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a friend to all. The end of her life reflected how she lived; Susan was never alone – the unconditional love and care she provided for others was reflected in the flood of messages, meals, and visitors she received, as well as her children’s dedication to advocating for the best possible care they could find for her. Her selflessness, witty sense of humor, and love for her family remained even throughout her last days. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 5th, 10 AM, at Holy Trinity RC Church, Long Branch. Repast to follow immediately after.

Private interment services will be held on her family plot in St. Anne’s Cemetery, Wall. To share a favorite memory of Susan or send a message of condolences to her family, please visit Susan’s page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.

Caroline A. Day, 84, of Oceanport, died at her home on Wednesday, January 25th.

She was born in Jersey City and was raised in Hoboken. Caroline met her husband, Edmond, at a Dance at the High-Hat Club in Bayonne, and less than a year later, they married in St. Ann’s R.C. Church in Jersey City Heights. They settled in Oceanport in 1972.

They were parishioners of Holy Trinity RC Church, where Caroline has been a devoted and faithful parishioner. Caroline enjoyed shopping and travelling with Ed throughout Europe. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on a cruise to Antarctica. She enjoyed her job at Monmouth Park, where she greeted the patrons for 37 years.

Caroline loved having her family together at any time, but especially during Thanksgiving and Christmas. She was a kind and loving person who had the ability to light up a room.

She was a fan of the Beach Boys, Neil Sedaka, and Andrea Bocelli. By far, her favorite song was “Sweet Caroline,” especially when it was sung to her by Ed.

She was pre-deceased by her parents, Caroline and Salvatore Balletta; and her brother, Jerry and his wife Helen Balletta.

Surviving is her husband of 62 years, Edmond R. Day; their son and daughter-in-law, Anthony and Laura Day, Towson, MD.; her three cherished grandchildren, Aaron, Ethan and Olivia Day; her sister, Ann Van Brunt, Jersey City; her nieces and nephew, Carrie Ann and her husband John Giroux, Carol Calligy, Sal and Regina Balletta and Geri and Stan Subjinski.

Visitation was held on Sunday, Jan. 30th, 2 to 4 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, Jan. 31st, 10 am, at Holy Trinity RC Church, Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, Caroline’s family requests, with gratitude, memorial contributions directed to Holy Trinity RC Church, 380 Division Street, Long Branch, NJ 07740.

To share a favorite memory or send a message of condolence please visit her page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.

On January 30th, 2022, Joanna Friedli (nee Kourkounakis), Long Branch, 64 made her journey to Heaven surrounded by her loving family. Born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, to Alexander and Demetria Kourkounakis, Joanna grew up in Hillside New Jersey and graduated from Hillside High School in 1975, where she was an active member of the State Championship Rifle Team and Cheerleading Captain, also receiving many other accolades to her credit. She attended Montclair State University and transferred to Rowan University to major in theater. After graduation she worked at the Juilliard School in New York and followed up supplying props and sceneries to various Broadway plays in New York and to Television shows.

Joanna became a travel agent in 1985 and met her husband of 27 years, Ted, on a business trip to Disney World. Together, they opened their travel agency, Excel Travel. Their slogan was “Make Us Happy – Go Away” and their business grew substantially in no small part due to their commitment to the local community as evidenced by the many awards they received

Joanna was also instrumental in the growth of Kick Cancer Overboard, a not-for-profit organization co-founded by her husband Ted.

It’s very ironic that after supporting Kick Cancer Overboard for over a decade (giving away almost 500 free cruises to Bermuda to families affected by cancer), Joanna is at the receiving end, not of a free cruise but of this deadly disease – cancer sucks.

Joanna and Ted traveled to China in 2001 to adopt their daughter Jordana,who studied at Rutgers and is on track to becoming a Physician’s Assistant.

Joanna enjoyed traveling all over the world with her family and hosting house parties for various occasions. She was always the first person to support her family and friends throughout all of their events in her life. She was an active member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Ocean, NJ and was most recently elected the President of the Daughters of Penelope Aulis Chapter 89, and volunteered at various Greek festivals throughout the state of New Jersey.

Joanna is predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Jordan and Johanna Stamati, her paternal grandparents, George and Harriett Kourkounakis, and her father, Alexander Kourkounakis. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Ted Friedli, daughter Jordana Friedli, mother, Demetria Kourkounakis, brother, William Kourkounakis and niece Valerie Kourkounakis, and many extended family and friends.

Visiting hours are at Fiore Funeral Home

236 Monmouth Road, Ocean Twp, NJ 07755

Thursday, February 3, 4pm-7pm.

Funeral Services Friday at 11 AM from St. George Greek Orthodox Church,

1033 West Park Ave., Ocean Twp., NJ

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:

St. George Greek Orthodox Church

1033 West Park Avenue

Ocean, NJ 07712

www.stgeorgeap.org

or

​ Kick Cancer Overboard

8 Chelton Way

Long Branch, NJ 07740

www.kickcanceroverboard.org

Steven W. Topham, 67 a life long resident of Long Branch, died on Monday January 31,2022. Steve was retired from Local 472 where he worked as a Laborer for 28 years.

He was predeceased by his son Michael in 2007, mother Lois in 2011 and wife Sherry in 2016.

Surviving are his children and grandchildren; Nicole and Andrew Massimino and their daughters Sienna and Alanna, Stephanie and Justin Itri and daughters Cheyenne and Savannah, Steven and Mandy and their children; Steven and Madison. Siblings; Ronald, Doris, Donna, Barbara, Susan, beloved Dog Irish. Many relatives and his friends from Jacks.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 11 am to 1 pm on Monday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 882 Broadway, West Long Branch. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery in West Long Branch. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com

