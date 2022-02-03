Local Obituaries

Michael DeStefano, Long Branch, We are sorry to report the passing of Michael DeStefano of Long Branch. Mike was involved in local politics and was known by many. His ceremony will be live streamed on February 6, beginning at 3:55pm.
Bernice Sesler, Long Branch 83, was born on May 5, 1938 in Gordon, AL to the late Hettie and David Williams. On January 25, 2022 at Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch, NJ she slipped away to spend eternity in the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
She was a former member of the Freehold Church of God where she faithfully served in multiple capacities before transferring to the Long Branch Church of God where she was a long-time member and also faithfully served in many capacities.
Bernice attended Freehold Regional High School. She later went on to pursue training to become a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN). She worked as an LPN for Monmouth Medical Center for 32 years. She enjoyed working with the babies on the pediatric ward. Although she worked the overnight shift, she always came home in the mornings and tended to her family’s needs.
Bernice had a great sense of humor, and you could talk to her about anything. Her personality would brighten up a room and she always made people around her laugh. Her smile was contagious, and her heart was big.
Bernice was predeceased by her husband of 62 years Joseph Sesler, Sr.; her parents Hettie and David Williams; her 2 brothers, Freddie G. Williams and Eugene “Bubba” Williams; and a granddaughter, Latrice Sesler; and 2 days after her passing, her baby sister, Annie Doris Worsley.
She is survived by her 4 children, Valary Garrett, Angela Sheard (Benjamin), Joseph Sesler, Jr., and Shirley Sesler-Herring (Kervin); 3 sisters, Lovie Slaughter, Luedean Henderson; and Rev. Ira Jean Cobbs (Bishop Gerald). She also leaves 1 sister-in-law Jefferleen Rushing (Bushnell, FL) a brother-in-law, George Rushing. In addition, she leaves 10 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
The viewing will be held beginning at 9 a.m., Monday, February 7, 2022 at the Abundant Life Church of God, 632 Colts Neck Road, Freehold. The Celebration of Life service will begin at 11:00 a.m., Rev. Ira Jean Cobbs of the Freehold Church of God will perform the eulogy. The burial, at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls, NJ, will follow the services. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, 2310 Rt. 34 Suite 1D, Manasquan NJ 0873. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Bernice Sesler, please visit our floral store.
Umberto N. (Al) Rescinio, Ocean,92, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at his home in Ocean, N.J. He passed peacefully with his family by his side.
Al was born in Long Branch, N.J. to Nunziata Nastri and Antonio Rescigno. He was the last of seven siblings to pass away. On May 10, 1958, Al married his wife of 63 years, Margaret E. Venturino. They met on the beach in Long Branch and began a lifelong devotion to each other. Al and Marge lived in Red Bank, Long Branch, and Ocean, but spent 41 years in Oceanport where they raised their family.
Al attended school in Long Branch, graduating Long Branch High School in 1948. He was a veteran of the U. S. Marine Corps. Al was the first in his family to go to college and graduated from Upsala College. He majored in business with a concentration in accounting. Al obtained his CPA license on December 29, 1971, after passing a five-part examination. He was a proud member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts, and the New Jersey Society of CPAs. In addition, he was the past president of the Estate Planning Council of Central New Jersey and a past chairman of the NJSCPA Department of Labor committee.
The first college graduate in his family, Al was extremely proud of seeing all four of his children graduate college and go on to post graduate honors; Gina Egidio as a teacher in Long Branch, Michael as a local CPA, Albert as an attorney operating his own law office, and Adrienne as a Department of Defense employee.
Over the years Al worked for many firms including Haskins & Sells, Breeze Corporation, and as a government contractor with Vitro Laboratories. In 1968 Al started his own accounting firm working out of the basement of his home. After a modest beginning, he moved to several other places in Long Branch and Eatontown eventually ending his career in Oakhurst. Several of Al’s first clients are still clients today. Al was most proud when his son Mike became a CPA and began working for him. In 1993 Mike purchased his dad’s accounting practice where Al remained an active member of the firm until his retirement in 2018.
Al was well known for his contributions as a baseball coach in Long Branch and Oceanport, Cubmaster of Oceanport pack 58, Knights of Columbus, Long Branch Elks, Lions Club of Oceanport, Holy Name Society of Holy Trinity Church, Amerigo Vespucci Society of Long Branch, Figli Di Colombo Society of Long Branch, and an active member of the Republican Clubs of Oceanport and Long Branch. In addition to being honored by the San Pietro Apostolo Society and the CBA Century Club, Al was a 50-year member and named Man of the Year by the Amerigo Vespucci Society.
Al was predeceased by his wife, Margaret on January 14, 2022, his parents, a child at birth, and his siblings Anthony, Joseph, Eugene, Armand, Eleanor, and Catherine. He is survived by his loving children and their spouses, Gina and Steve Egidio of Oceanport, Michael and Susan Rescinio of Red Bank, Albert and Tara Rescinio of Eatontown, and Adrienne Rescinio and her partner Ian Church of Freehold. He is also survived by his loving grandchildren Elizabeth Dunn, Alyssa Rescinio, Nicholas Dunn, Christopher Rescinio, Alexandra Dunn, Peter Rescinio, Ashley Rescinio and Morgan Rescinio.
The Rescinio family wishes to acknowledge and thank the aides provided by Home Instead and Boardwalk Homecare, as well as the hospice nurses and aides from Hackensack Meridian Healthcare. Special appreciation and thanks go to our loving caregiver Henry. His devoted presence comforted our mother and father. Henry is not just a caregiver; we consider him a part of our family.
A special thank you goes to granddaughters Alyssa Rescinio and Alexandra Dunn for all the love and care provided to their Nany and Pop-Pop at this difficult time.
A celebration of life repast will be held at a future date.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 4th, from 4-7:30 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue, Long Branch. At the conclusion of visitation, a prayer service will be held at the funeral home. Entombment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in Al’s memory may be made to the Amerigo Vespucci Society, 286 Willow Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.
Although Annie is a native of Florida, she grew up in Colts Neck, New Jersey and attended Freehold Public Schools. In May 1968, Annie was blessed with the opportunity to attend Monmouth County School of Practical Nursing. She received her Nursing diploma and was licensed by the NJ Board of Nursing. In June 1989, Annie received her diploma Secretarial Business, from Brookdale Community College and Monmouth County Vocational school. In May 2007, she received her Bachelor of Theology degree, in Biblical Theology, Th.B. from International Seminary, Plymouth, FL.
In 1962, Annie met her future husband Richard Worsley, Jr at the Freehold Church of God. They were married January 12, 1964. Annie worked along with her husband Richard, when he started the Long Branch Church of God in 1971 and became an Ordained Bishop. God shaped and molded her as a vessel of honor as she served in several areas of ministry which included teaching, local and district women’s ministries president, intercessory prayer ministry, choir director, church organist, and evangelist serving the community joyfully for over 40 years. As a result of submitting to God and standing for truth, Elect-Lady Worsley Co-Founded the For Word Church, Inc., along with her husband, Bishop Worsley, where the vision and legacy can be fulfilled for years to come.
Annie was the youngest daughter of the late David Lee Williams and Hettie Lee Williams. She was predeceased by her two brothers, Reverend Freddie G. Williams, Sr. and Eugene “Bubba” Williams and her sister Mother Bernice Sesler.
She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Pastor Richard L. Worsley, III (Felicia) of Neptune, NJ, Steven L. Worsley Sr. (Tamara) of Burlington NJ; two daughters, Prophetess Kimberly A. Worsley of Plainsboro, NJ and Darlene Worsley of Eatontown, NJ; nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren; bonus daughter Tabitha Worsley; three sisters, Evangelist Mother Lovie Williams Slaughter, Reverend Ira Jean Cobbs (Gerald), Minister Luedean Henderson; four godchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Annie, affectionately known as ‘Dot” and “Doris” enjoyed spending time with her family, church, and community. She truly loved the Lord and her desire was to please Him. Her daily devotion to God was evident to all that came in contact with her. She believed that Holiness is still right! Living Holy was reflected in her lifestyle, conversation and character. It was her firm practice to flow in the Spirit and Let the Holy Ghost have His way!
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022 from 9 am until the time of the service at 11 am at Abundant Life Church, 632 Colts Neck Road, Freehold, NJ. Interment will be at Glenwood Cemetery, West Long Branch. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Annie D. Worsley, please visit our floral store.
Antonia (Toni Girl) Laterza, 58 of Long Branch New Jersey, crossed over to God on Tuesday February 1, 2022 at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank, New Jersey.
Toni was born in long Branch, New Jersey to Rose (Tubello) and Anthony Iovino. She graduated From Long Branch High School and attended Centenary College. She was a school teacher in the Long Branch School District for 20 years retiring in December of 2021.
Toni loved going to the beach in the summer and Florida Trips to Key West. She also loved spending time in Old Forge New York in the winter walking around and going to the different shops. She loved her Beagle dogs, Max, Tulla, Mama D and The Mischievous Woody. Toni loved all Animals.
Toni had a infectious smile and would light up a room whenever she walked in. Many times over the years she would sponsor a family during the holidays and made sure they had food and gifts for the children. She just loved doing good things.
Toni was predeceased by her parents Rose and Tony Iovino, her brother Ralph Iovino and her sister Patty Tunis.
Toni is survived by her husband Guy Laterza, who she said was the love of her life, her sons, Sean Ryan and Conor Laterza and her daughter Molly Laterza.
A celebration of her life will be at a later time. Donation can be made in Toni’s name to PawZabilities PA Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 254, Yardley, Pa 19067 or https://pawzabilitiespa.org/donate/. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Antonia Iovino Laterza, please visit our floral store.
Susan J. Whitman, 82, of Ocean passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 19th at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Paterson to Madeline and Serafino Tucci and moved to Long Branch shortly after her brother was born. Sue graduated from Long Branch High School in 1957 and worked in Administration at Ft. Monmouth, where she met her husband Bob Whitman. They were married in 1961 at Holy Trinity RC Church in Long Branch, where she was a parishioner, and they traveled the country while he served in the U.S. Army. They eventually returned to Monmouth County and settled in Ocean Township, where they lived together for the past 57 years.
Sue was an altruistic, compassionate person who would strike up a conversation with anyone. She never got stuck in a line without making a new friend. She adopted every stray animal that happened to cross her path. During the many years that she volunteered at a local food pantry, she adopted entire families as her own, providing them with rent as needed, clothing, and a full Christmas. She was an avid reader, reading multiple books a week, compiling stockpiles of books that she would pass on with commentary to anyone who would take them. Sue also enjoyed sewing, knitting, rooting on the Yankees, and was an accomplished pianist.
Sue loved caring for and feeding, her family and friends. She always made sure there were daily home-cooked meals, which usually included the vegetables that Bob grew in the backyard garden. She was well-known in the neighborhood and beyond for her homemade meatballs, chocolate chip cookies, and shoofly pie.
She always enjoyed her family vacations, first with her three children, and then extending to vacations of 18 that included her ten grandchildren. Nanny enjoyed doting on her grandchildren with shopping excursions to their favorite stores, keeping them overnight for weeks at a time, and taking them to anything educational, including routine visits to the theater, museums and aquariums.
Surviving is her husband of 60 years Robert E. Whitman; their children, Kimberly and her husband Alfred Trujillo, Nokesville, VA, Susan Whitman and her husband Joseph Steady, Millstone, NJ, and Robert A. Whitman and his wife Valerie, Westfield, NJ; her brother and sister-in-law, Alexis and Janet Tucci, West Long Branch, NJ; her ten grandchildren, Jonathan, Tyler, Lauren Trujillo, Austin, Alexa and Madison Steady, Bradley, Paige, Briana and Alison Whitman.
Sue deeply loved her family. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a friend to all. The end of her life reflected how she lived; Susan was never alone – the unconditional love and care she provided for others was reflected in the flood of messages, meals, and visitors she received, as well as her children’s dedication to advocating for the best possible care they could find for her. Her selflessness, witty sense of humor, and love for her family remained even throughout her last days. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 5th, 10 AM, at Holy Trinity RC Church, Long Branch. Repast to follow immediately after.
Private interment services will be held on her family plot in St. Anne’s Cemetery, Wall. To share a favorite memory of Susan or send a message of condolences to her family, please visit Susan’s page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
Caroline A. Day, 84, of Oceanport, died at her home on Wednesday, January 25th.
She was born in Jersey City and was raised in Hoboken. Caroline met her husband, Edmond, at a Dance at the High-Hat Club in Bayonne, and less than a year later, they married in St. Ann’s R.C. Church in Jersey City Heights. They settled in Oceanport in 1972.
They were parishioners of Holy Trinity RC Church, where Caroline has been a devoted and faithful parishioner. Caroline enjoyed shopping and travelling with Ed throughout Europe. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on a cruise to Antarctica. She enjoyed her job at Monmouth Park, where she greeted the patrons for 37 years.
Caroline loved having her family together at any time, but especially during Thanksgiving and Christmas. She was a kind and loving person who had the ability to light up a room.
She was a fan of the Beach Boys, Neil Sedaka, and Andrea Bocelli. By far, her favorite song was “Sweet Caroline,” especially when it was sung to her by Ed.
She was pre-deceased by her parents, Caroline and Salvatore Balletta; and her brother, Jerry and his wife Helen Balletta.
Surviving is her husband of 62 years, Edmond R. Day; their son and daughter-in-law, Anthony and Laura Day, Towson, MD.; her three cherished grandchildren, Aaron, Ethan and Olivia Day; her sister, Ann Van Brunt, Jersey City; her nieces and nephew, Carrie Ann and her husband John Giroux, Carol Calligy, Sal and Regina Balletta and Geri and Stan Subjinski.
Visitation was held on Sunday, Jan. 30th, 2 to 4 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, Jan. 31st, 10 am, at Holy Trinity RC Church, Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, Caroline’s family requests, with gratitude, memorial contributions directed to Holy Trinity RC Church, 380 Division Street, Long Branch, NJ 07740.
To share a favorite memory or send a message of condolence please visit her page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
On January 30th, 2022, Joanna Friedli (nee Kourkounakis), Long Branch, 64 made her journey to Heaven surrounded by her loving family. Born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, to Alexander and Demetria Kourkounakis, Joanna grew up in Hillside New Jersey and graduated from Hillside High School in 1975, where she was an active member of the State Championship Rifle Team and Cheerleading Captain, also receiving many other accolades to her credit. She attended Montclair State University and transferred to Rowan University to major in theater. After graduation she worked at the Juilliard School in New York and followed up supplying props and sceneries to various Broadway plays in New York and to Television shows.
Joanna became a travel agent in 1985 and met her husband of 27 years, Ted, on a business trip to Disney World. Together, they opened their travel agency, Excel Travel. Their slogan was “Make Us Happy – Go Away” and their business grew substantially in no small part due to their commitment to the local community as evidenced by the many awards they received
Joanna was also instrumental in the growth of Kick Cancer Overboard, a not-for-profit organization co-founded by her husband Ted.
It’s very ironic that after supporting Kick Cancer Overboard for over a decade (giving away almost 500 free cruises to Bermuda to families affected by cancer), Joanna is at the receiving end, not of a free cruise but of this deadly disease – cancer sucks.
Joanna and Ted traveled to China in 2001 to adopt their daughter Jordana,who studied at Rutgers and is on track to becoming a Physician’s Assistant.
Joanna enjoyed traveling all over the world with her family and hosting house parties for various occasions. She was always the first person to support her family and friends throughout all of their events in her life. She was an active member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Ocean, NJ and was most recently elected the President of the Daughters of Penelope Aulis Chapter 89, and volunteered at various Greek festivals throughout the state of New Jersey.
Joanna is predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Jordan and Johanna Stamati, her paternal grandparents, George and Harriett Kourkounakis, and her father, Alexander Kourkounakis. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Ted Friedli, daughter Jordana Friedli, mother, Demetria Kourkounakis, brother, William Kourkounakis and niece Valerie Kourkounakis, and many extended family and friends.
Visiting hours are at Fiore Funeral Home
236 Monmouth Road, Ocean Twp, NJ 07755
Thursday, February 3, 4pm-7pm.
Funeral Services Friday at 11 AM from St. George Greek Orthodox Church,
1033 West Park Ave., Ocean Twp., NJ
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
1033 West Park Avenue
Ocean, NJ 07712
www.stgeorgeap.org
or
Kick Cancer Overboard
8 Chelton Way
Long Branch, NJ 07740
www.kickcanceroverboard.org
Steven W. Topham, 67 a life long resident of Long Branch, died on Monday January 31,2022. Steve was retired from Local 472 where he worked as a Laborer for 28 years.
He was predeceased by his son Michael in 2007, mother Lois in 2011 and wife Sherry in 2016.
Surviving are his children and grandchildren; Nicole and Andrew Massimino and their daughters Sienna and Alanna, Stephanie and Justin Itri and daughters Cheyenne and Savannah, Steven and Mandy and their children; Steven and Madison. Siblings; Ronald, Doris, Donna, Barbara, Susan, beloved Dog Irish. Many relatives and his friends from Jacks.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 11 am to 1 pm on Monday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 882 Broadway, West Long Branch. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery in West Long Branch. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com
To send flowers to the family of Steven W Topham, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.