National Night Out is coming up at Slocum Place in Long Branch. As always there’s food, touch a truck, K9 demos crafts and of course plenty of giveaways and entertainment for the whole family.

Last year Ozzie was a young K9 dog eager to show off what he learned so far. Firemen and police were cooking their favorite food for the community and it was hard to choose which was better.

Photos below from last year’s Night Out