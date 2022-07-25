Saka Dental Spa holds grand opening at the Chabad of the Jersey Shore

Dr. Sammy Saka is a true homegrown New Jersey local. Living his entire life in Jersey, Dr. Saka completed his primary schooling in Ocean, and attended Monmouth University, obtaining his degree in Chemistry. He went on to receive his doctorate in dental medicine at the Rutgers School of Dental Medicine.

After working for several years in Matawan, Dr. Saka decided it was time to go back to his roots and open his own practice in his hometown. With the establishment of Saka Dental Spa, Dr. Saka has created a luxury dental office in the heart of Long Branch with the intention of giving back to the people who have given so much. “SDS is simply my addition to this already amazing city,” Dr. Saka said. He added that he looked around and saw that he was capable of giving to the community what he feels it needs. “A place where everyone can come and get quality dental care in an environment that reflects the beauty and energy of the area.”