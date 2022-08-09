RWJBarnabas Health Makes Call for Blood Donations This Summer-Local Drive in Long Branch & M.U.

You can donate this Wednesday at Monmouth Medical Center

RWJBarnabas Health is making an urgent appeal for blood and platelet donations as it responds to a serious blood shortage at hospitals throughout the state. Life-saving blood donations are given to patients in a wide range of circumstances including cancer care, trauma events such as car accidents and home accidents, childbirth, and mass casualty events.

During the summer months, blood donor participation historically drops while schools and colleges are closed, and people are away on vacation. Additionally, the recent surge of COVID-19 cases has impacted donor participation at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJUH) Blood Donor Center and at blood drives.

“The postponement and cancellation of blood drives since the onset of the pandemic has been a constant challenge for us and many blood donor centers in our region,” notes Sally Wells, Business Development and Community Liaison for RWJUH’s Blood Donor Center. “Like most blood collection centers, we are still catching up from shortages resulting from pandemic-related cancellations and postponements of many blood drives during the past two years. Access to blood for transfusion is critical to hospitals’ ability to treat urgent and planned surgical procedures and chronic illnesses. These factors, combined with schools and universities being out on summer break and many individuals on vacation, have contributed to the significant shortages we are experiencing.”

RWJBarnabas Health is calling for blood donors of all types, especially type O, the universal blood type, and platelet donors.

Attend a local blood drive.

Monmouth Medical Center Blood Drive Wednesday, August 10 from 11:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. Unterberg Learning Center 300 2nd Avenue, Long Branch, NJ

Other ways you can donate:

Schedule an appointment at one of our fixed site Donor Rooms.

RWJBarnabas Health has two fixed locations, one at RWJUH in New Brunswick, located on the 4th floor of the Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School Clinical Academic Building (CAB) at 125 Paterson Street in New Brunswick, and one at RWJUH Somerset, located at 110 Rehill Avenue in Somerville. Both Donor Centers are open Monday -Friday and select Saturdays.

To make an appointment at a fixed RWJBH Donor Room or to find a blood drive location near you, please visit: https://www.rwjuhdonorclub.org . or call 732-235-8100 ext. 221.

RWJBarnabas Health is hosting several blood drives across the state this summer including the following:

Monmouth University Blood Drive

Thursday, August 11 from 12-6 p.m.

Rebecca Stafford Student Center, Anancon Hall – A

400 Cedar Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ

Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus Blood Drive

Thursday, August 18 from 1-7 p.m.

Schulman Conference Center

600 River Avenue Lakewood, NJ

Manalapan Community Blood Drive

Tuesday, August 23 from 1-7 p.m.

The Courtroom at 120 Rt. 522, Manalapan, NJ

Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center Blood Drive

Thursday, August 25 from 11:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.

Islami Conference Center

94 Old Short Hills Road, Livingston, NJ

New Brunswick Islamic Center Blood Drive

Saturday, August 27 from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

The Gymnasium at 1330 Livingston Ave. North Brunswick, NJ

South Orange Community Blood Drive

Tuesday, August 30 from 12-6 p.m.

South Orange Performing Arts Center

1 SOPAC Way, South Orange, NJ

Free parking is available for all blood donors. Donors must be at least 16-years old (16 -year-olds require written parental consent) and weigh at least 110 pounds (120 pounds if 16-years old). Donors must also present photo identification at the time of donation.

Donor Centers and all RWJBarnabas Health Blood Drives have safety protocols in place to protect all donors. These include social distancing requirements in waiting areas and donation spaces, face masks required for all staff, as well as strict sanitary protocols including disinfection of donor areas. Donors may be required to wear a mask or face covering at certain donation locations.

To organize a blood drive in your community, please call Sally Wells at 732-558-4983 or email [email protected]

ABOUT RWJBARNABAS HEALTH

RWJBarnabas Health is the largest, most comprehensive academic health care system in New Jersey, with a service area covering eight counties with five million people. The system includes twelve acute care hospitals – Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville, Community Medical Center in Toms River, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, Jersey City Medical Center in Jersey City, Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Hamilton in Hamilton, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway in Rahway, and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset in Somerville; Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth; three acute care children’s hospitals; Children’s Specialized Hospital, including a network of outpatient centers; a behavioral health center and the state’s largest behavioral health network; two trauma centers; a satellite emergency department; ambulatory care centers; geriatric centers; comprehensive home care and hospice programs; fitness and wellness centers; retail pharmacy services; an affiliated medical group; multi-site imaging centers; and two accountable care organizations.

RWJBarnabas Health is among New Jersey’s largest private employers – with more than 38,000 employees and 9,000 physicians – and routinely captures national awards for outstanding quality and safety. RWJBarnabas Health, in partnership with Rutgers University, is New Jersey’s largest academic health care system. The collaboration aligns RWJBarnabas Health with Rutgers’ education, research, and clinical activities, including those at the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey – the state’s only National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center – and Rutgers University Behavioral Health Care.