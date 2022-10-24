Local football teams in state playoffs

It is playoff season. Starting, Friday, October 28, 2022 the NJSIAA playoffs kickoff. Following are the local teams and their brackets. Games are played at the higher seed.

Semifinals will be played on November 4, 2022

Finals will be played on November 11, 2022 at a location to be announced.

NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 1

10-29-22 at 10:30 a.m.

1st seed Woodbury (6-2)

8th seed Penns Grove (2-7)

10-28-22 at 7:00 p.m.

5th Seed Shore Regional (5-3)

4th Seed Manville (8-1)

10-28-22 at 6:00 p.m.

3rd seed Maple Shade (7-2)

6th Seed South Hunterdon (6-2)

10-28-22 at 7:00 p.m.

7th seed Pitman (5-2)

2nd seed Asbury Park (4-2)

NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 2

10-28-22 at 7:00 p.m.

1st seed Raritan (6-2)

8th seed Middle Township (5-3)

10-28-22 at 6:00 p.m.

5th seed Johnson (6-2)

4th seed Pleasantville (5-2)

10-28-22 at 6:00 p.m.

3rd seed Oakcrest (6-3)

6th seed Delaware Valley (6-2)

10-28-22 at 7:00 p.m.

7th seed Monmouth Regional (2-6)

2nd seed Rumson Fair-Haven (4-4)

NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 3

10-28-22 at 6:00 p.m.

1st seed Delsea (8-0)

8th seed Deptford (4-4)

10-28-22 at 7:00 p.m.

5th seed Camden East (3-4)

4th seed South Plainfield (8-0)

10-28-22 at 7:00 p.m.

3rd seed Hopewell Valley (8-0)

6th Seed Matawan (6-2)

10-28-22 at 7:00 p.m.

7th seed Burlington Township (3-6)

2nd seed Ocean Township (8-0)

NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 4

10-28-22 at 7:00 p.m.

1st seed Middletown South (6-1)

8th seed Cherry Hill West (4-5)

10-29-22 at 12:00 p.m.

5th seed Winslow (4-3)

4th seed Colts Neck (6-2)

10-28-22 at 6:00 p.m.

3rd seed Mainland (7-1)

6th seed Moorestown (5-4)

10-28-22 at 6:00 p.m.

7th seed Long Branch (4-3)

2nd seed Pennsauken (8-0)