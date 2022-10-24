The Bridge Women’s Center 3rd Annual Gala, Friday, November 18 with Kayleigh McEnany

Bridge Women’s Center has had the honor and privilege of being a part of the fight to save pre-born lives, and our mobile medical unit, “Hannah,” has been blessed to be a part of the saving of over 450 babies since its pioneer voyage in May 2020! We now await a second Mobile Medical Unit, “Joshua,” to join Hannah on the roads of New Jersey early January 2023.

We believe that every life is a precious gift created in God’s image. It is because of this belief that we will continue to strive to be the hands and feet of Christ and show unconditional love and grace with every mother, father, and child we have the privilege to serve.

This year’s Gala is being held at The Grand Marquis, at 1550 US-9, Old Bridge, NJ on Friday, November 18 at 7pm. To purchase tickets and sponsorships or for more information visit BridgeWomensCenter.com. If you have any questions, please email info@bridgewomenscenter.com or call (848) 218-2414.

All proceeds from the Gala help support Bridge Women’s Center as we continue on in our mission of providing women facing unplanned pregnancies with 100% free and confidential ultrasounds, pregnancy tests, and programs. We stand by our mission and desire to share it with all of you as we remain passionate and dedicated to these mothers, babies, and families…FOR LIFE!

Black Tie Optional. Purchase tickets/sponsorships by November 4, 2022.