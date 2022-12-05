Happy Holidays from Family Addiction Network

Tuesday December 20th

7:00 – 8:30pm

West Long Branch Community Center

Join us for a little Holiday Cheer and a presentation on the topic of Boundaries!

This time of year can be very challenging, balancing all the holiday festivities, maintaining healthy boundaries and making sure to exercise some self-care.

When it comes to psychological well being, having boundaries is essential. They provide us with a sense of safety, and confidence. Without them we can easily become overwhelmed by the demands of others and lose sight of what is important to us. Boundaries give us the space we need to process our thoughts and feelings and make sure we are not being taken advantage of by others. By setting strong boundaries, we can protect our energy, take better care of ourselves and be more present for our family.

Susan Marco will guide us through an experiential process to better understand how we can manage our existing boundaries, or how we can create new ones! You will want to attend this one!!!

This meeting is open to all!! Hope to see you there!