Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Oh hello, there! My name is Zuko and I am a 1 ½ year-old Pitbull Mix weighing 57 pounds. I love to play, especially in a fenced-in backyard, just no rough housing for me!

In order for me to live my best life, I will need to be the only pet. I will also need a forever home with possibly dog-savvy older teens or adults only.

Linus and Lucy have had quite the journey to health! When they initially came to the shelter after being found as strays in April, 2022, their skin was scaly and flaky. Months later and after numerous tests and diet changes, Linus and Lucy look fabulous, don’t you think?

In order to keep Linus and Lucy looking and feeling like their best selves, they must stay on a prescription food for allergies. They must also take daily medication for the rest of their lives. Linus and Lucy have very sensitive little systems and their skin issues will flare up if they stray from their special food and medication.

Because they will need ongoing care, we are waiving the adoption fee for Linus and Lucy. (Adopters are welcome to make a donation that we will use to help all their furry shelter friends). We will send the adopter home with a good amount of their prescription allergy food and their medication.

Linus and Lucy are extremely bonded and must go home together. As anyone who has met this dynamic duo can tell you, whomever adopts them will be very lucky. These babies are so cuddly, affectionate, good-natured, sweet and grateful. They’ll give you so much love and joy and all they ask for in return is a home for Christmas!