Senator Vin Gopal Announces Transit Grants for Asbury Park, Long Branch and Red Bank

OCEAN TOWNSHIP – Three towns in Legislative District 11 will receive more than $1 million combined in state funding to improve the safety and accessibility of their public transportation, State Senator Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, noted Monday.

The grants to Red Bank, Long Branch, and Asbury Park stem from increases in New Jersey’s Fiscal Year 2023 State Budget to assist counties and municipalities with improving transportation infrastructure.

“These grants will allow for crucial investments into local public transportation infrastructure, without burdening local taxpayers,” Senator Gopal said. “I was glad to support funding for these grants in this year’s budget, and I’m thrilled to see them awarded locally. Congratulations to Red Bank, Long Branch, and Asbury Park.”

Red Bank received a $243,000 grant from the Safe Street Transit Program; Long Branch received a $774,000 grant from the Safe Street Transit Program; and Asbury Park received a $55,000 grant from the Transit Village Program.