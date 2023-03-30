2023 Primary Election Ballot Drawing Date Changed to Thursday, April 6

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon is announcing that in accordance with recently passed legislation, S3595/A5177, the ballot drawing for the 2023 Primary Election has been moved up to Thursday, April 6, from Thursday, April 13.

The Primary Election Ballot Drawing will be held in person at 3 p.m. at the Monmouth County Clerk of Elections Office located at 300 Halls Mill Road in Freehold. Members of the public are welcome to attend. To accommodate space, we are asking those who plan to attend to email HYPERLINK “mailto:ClerkOfElections@co.monmouth.nj.us” ClerkOfElections@co.monmouth.nj.us,

Any questions regarding the ballot drawing can be directed to the County Clerk’s Elections Division at 732-431-7790.