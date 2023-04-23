Governor Signs Senator Gopal’s Bill to Review How Schools Teach About the Holocaust, Genocide

OCEAN TOWNSHIP – Governor Phil Murphy has signed into law Senator Vin Gopal’s legislation to measure how well public school districts are meeting the State requirement that instruction on the Holocaust and genocide be included in elementary and high school curriculum. The bill signing took place Monday on Holocaust Remembrance Day to underscore the importance of being committed to fighting antisemitism and hate.

“The death and devastation wrought by the Holocaust represents one of the great human tragedies of the last century, or any century, claiming the lives of some 6 million Jews, as well as millions of other ethnic and religious minorities,” said Senator Gopal, D-Long Branch. “I am proud to sponsor legislation that seeks to educate our students about this horrific episode, as well as other genocides, so that these events are never forgotten.”

Gopal, who meets frequently with religious leaders, noted the Legislative District 11 Senate Office quickly organized a fast response to the recent “’Day of Hate” and antisemitic acts promoted on social media. The meeting brought together mayors and elected officials, police chiefs, rabbis, religious and community leaders from Long Branch, West Long Branch, Allenhurst, Deal, Red Bank, Ocean Township and Eatontown. The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s office also joined the discussion of what needs to be done locally to root out and stop anti-Semitism in every form.

Gopal’s legislation, (S3154) requires the Commissioner of Education in conjunction with the New Jersey Commission on Holocaust Education to survey public schools and determine how well local school boards are complying with state requirements to include instruction on the Holocaust and genocide in an appropriate place in the curriculum of all elementary and secondary school students.

“The lessons the Holocaust have to teach are now more important than ever, as we live in a time when anti-Semitism and other forms of hate are on the rise,” Gopal said. “This law represents one important countermeasure we can use to teach tolerance and to embrace our common humanity.”

Senator Vin Gopal serves as Senate Majority Conference Leader and Chair of the Senate Education Committee. Elected in 2018, a lifelong resident of Monmouth County, Senator Gopal represents residents of Asbury Park, Allenhurst, Colts Neck, Deal, Eatontown, Freehold, Freehold Township, Interlaken, Loch Arbor, Long Branch, Neptune City, Neptune Township, Ocean Township, Red Bank, Tinton Falls, Shrewsbury, Shrewsbury Township, and West Long Branch in the State Senate.