King leads Spartans over Lancers

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

On Tuesday afternoon the Spartans of Ocean Township took over second place in the Shore Conference B North baseball division with a 6-3 win over St. John Vianney.

The Lancers started the game off getting one run in the top of the first inning and hold the Spartans scoreless in the bottom of that inning.

On the mound for Ocean was senior Matt King, who settled into the game and took command from the mound. Ocean didn’t allow the Lancers to score another run until the top of the sixth and seventh innings, where they plated one run each inning.

Ocean however was able to score two runs in the bottom of the second, fifth and sixth innings taking the 6-3 win. Ryan Boeckman of Ocean had two runs, Jack Kelly had two hits and two runs batted in during the victory.

King pitched all seven innings getting in a complete game. He struck out seven Lancers in earning the victory. Ocean improved to 8-5 overall and are 5-3 in B North action.

Leading the division is Ranney School with a near perfect 14-1 overall record and spotless at 10-0 in division games. In third place behind Ocean is Neptune at 6-4, both overall and B North. They are followed by Matawan 8-5, 5-5, Red Bank Regional 5-7, 5-5, St. John Vianney 4-9, 4-6, Manasquan 6-8, 3-7 and winless Freehold Borough 0-12, 0-8.

