LD 11 Democrats Officially Kick Off Campaign

Senator Vin Gopal is running for reelection to the Senate, and is joined by Ocean Twp Deputy Mayor Margie Donlon and Luanne Peterpaul, Esq. from Long Branch running for Assembly

TINTON FALLS – The Democratic team for New Jersey’s 11th Legislative District have officially

kicked off their campaign with a pair of events in Monmouth County. The trio held their joint campaign kickoff on Monday, April 24th at Red Rock Bar in Red Bank, NJ, where over 150 people attended. Guests included bipartisan supporters and over 30 local elected officials, with special guest, Congressman Frank Pallone. The campaign then held an office opening event on Saturday, April 29th, in their new Tinton Falls office where volunteers and supporters showed their support with a postcarding event and meet and greet with the candidates.

“We have already felt the enthusiasm and energy from those we have spoken to

knocking in neighborhoods throughout the district. It is exciting to officially kick off our campaign and continue building momentum as we head into the Primary Election and beyond.” said Gopal, Donlon, and Peterpaul. “It is more important than ever that we have leaders who understand the need for bi-partisan collaboration for the future of Monmouth County families.

Our ticket has a track record of working with both sides of the aisle and finding common ground whenever possible. We are excited to see that the energy and enthusiasm is only growing.” Gopal is in his second term in the State Senate and serves as Chair of the Senate Education Committee. Donlon is a practicing physician and currently serves as Deputy Mayor of Ocean Township. Peterpaul is a former Municipal Court Judge for the Cities of Long Branch and Asbury Park, and is a former County Prosecutor.

The 11th Legislative district is made up of 19 towns within Monmouth County. Visit

www.njld11.com to learn more about the team.

Visit us on our website at www.njld11.com

Like us on Facebook @TeamMonmouth

Twitter @TeamMonmouth

Instagram @TeamMonmouth