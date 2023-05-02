Arbor Day Celebrated at Long Branch Cultural Center

On Sunday curious families gathered at the Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center to learn more about keeping the earth green. Children learned about planting, why and how to make a Genki Ball, story time with Mayor John Pallone, refreshments and much more. Families even got to bring home a tree to plant.

Caring members of Friends of Jackson Woods were on hand to talk about local parks and native plants and how to build a butterfly trail.

