SCAN and Eagle Oaks Golf & Country Club Golf Tournament

EATONTOWN – The Senior Citizens Activities Network (scannj.org) a non-profit 501©3 organization dedicated to serving people 50 and older in New Jersey is thrilled to announce their second annual golf classic.

The event will be held on Monday July 17th 2023, at the legendary Eagle Oaks Golf & Country Club in Farmingdale, NJ. Eagle Oaks is the only Jack Nicholas designed golf course in New Jersey and features a magnificent 60,000 sq. ft clubhouse.

Each registered golfer will be provided with green fees, a golf cart, a full BBQ Lunch, practice range balls, locker room access, a gourmet buffet dinner reception including a one-hour open bar, use of the practice and clubhouse facilities as well as player gifts. A 50/50 winner will be chosen during the evening reception which can be purchased online and at the Classic.

A charity auction and golf contests with fabulous prizes will be held with a trip to Pebble Beach, a trip to Tubac, Arizona and Bali as just some of the prizes. A complimentary Tito’s Vodka tent and hand rolled cigars will be available.

“Our first Golf Classic was a rousing success, and we look forward to building upon that this year,” said SCAN Golf Classic Chair, Adrienne Nittolo. “The reviews from the golfers that participated were that this was a 5-star event not to be missed.”

The proceeds from this event will go towards supporting seniors in Monmouth and Ocean Counties with SCAN’s free and low-cost programs, classes and workshops. The organization also serves the most vulnerable and neediest seniors in the community through their Benefit Enrollment Center.

For sponsorship opportunities or to register to play, visit www.scannj.org and click the 2023 Golf Classic link. For additional information, email Adrienne Nittolo, Event Chair amnittolo@yahoo.com or Mike Ciavolino, Executive Director, SCAN, michaelc@scannj.org.

About SCAN: Senior Citizens Activities Network (SCAN) serves the 55+ community in Monmouth and Ocean counties enriching their lives with programming to promote healthy lifestyles, continuing education, and access to community and economic resources to keep them active, healthy and connected. Visit them at https://www.scannj.org

About Eagle Oaks Golf & Country Club: As New Jersey’s only Nicklaus Design course, Eagle Oaks is truly a golfer’s paradise, requiring a balance between finesse, strategy and power. Equally honoring the beauty and quality of craftsmanship is the Eagle Oaks professional greens staff, who meticulously manicures the grounds. The golf course, created by Johnny Miller, who at the time worked for Jack Nicklaus’ company (now called Nicklaus Design) offers ever-changing variety flowing between links, open meadows and deeply forested landscapes. For more information, visit https://www.eagleoaks.com