Tvrdik, Gallo and Keeshen celebrate sweep in Oceanport primaries

Republicans Tom Tvrdick, Rick Gallo and Bryan Keeshen were at Branch’s Tuesday night waiting with family, friends and politicians lending their support as votes came in for the Oceanport mayoral and council primary race. When all was said and done they had won by 78% of the vote solidifying their spot on the Republican ballot for November.

It seems that a majority of Oceanport voters are impressed with what Mayor Tvrdick, and Councilmen Gallo and Keeshan have done for the town over the years, while dealing with Netflix coming into Fort Monmouth and installing artificial turf at the soccer fields by Monmouth Park Race Track.

Tvrdick won the mayoral spot with 776 votes, taking every district, while his opponent Keith Salnick received 196 votes. Gallo and Keeshan received well over 600 votes each, easily winning their spots on the November ballot for council seats.