Gopal, Donlon & Peterpaul Nearly Double Turnout of Opponents in Primaries

Team Monmouth excited to work together towards November 7th General Election

Dr. Margie Donlon (Ocean Twp) and Luanne Peterpaul, Esq. (Long Branch) have officially been elected as the Democratic Assembly candidates joining Senator Vin Gopal (Long Branch) as the Democratic Team running to represent the 11th Legislative District this November. The team earned over 7,500 total votes, nearly doubling the vote count of their Republican opponents. Most notably, the ticket received over 4,100 Vote-by-Mail ballots – the highest count ever received in a LD 11 Primary.

“With these Primary returns, we are seeing turnout numbers that surpass every goal we created for ourselves. History shows us that it is difficult to turn out voters in local elections, let alone an uncontested Primary. These results show that Monmouth County is excited about our team and we are well prepared for the General Election,” said Gopal, Donlon, & Peterpaul. “We are ready to use the next five months to continue talking to Monmouth County voters of all parties about our plan to bring home real results for small businesses and Monmouth families. We are the team that has the tangible, bipartisan experience needed to unite Republicans, Democrats, and unaffiliated voters at the ballot box.”

The culmination of the June Primary marks the beginning of the General Election campaign for LD 11’s Team Monmouth. Senator Vin Gopal is running for his third term, and both Assembly candidates are looking to make history. If elected, Dr. Margie Donlon would become the first woman doctor to serve in the New Jersey General Assembly, and Luanne Peterpaul, Esq., would become the first openly gay woman to serve in the New Jersey General Assembly.

Visit us on our website at njld11.com

Like us on Facebook @TeamMonmouth

Twitter @TeamMonmouth

Instagram @TeamMonmouth