Local Artists and Logo Contest Featured at LB Arts & Cultural Center

Many local artists were showcased at the Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center in May, including paintings of Andrea Phox, Mare Akana, Bonnie Amrosia, Deanna Gallaro, Carla Valentino and Kira Yustak.

Students of Dancing Through Life, taught by owner Brady Ceppaluni, performed a beautiful ballet for the crowd Watch Performance Here

There was an announcement that night of the winner of a logo design contest for Long Branch Arts created by recent graduates of Monmouth University from the Interactive Design program. The contest was initiated by the founders of the LBA, Karen Zabarsky Blashek and Gabor Barabas, and organized by Chair of the Department of Art and Design Frederick McKitrick, Ph.D., and led by Professor Jing Zhou, MFA.

First place winner was Emily Lopes, then Jordan Bush and third went to Thomas Jaworski, all talented graphic artists.