Senate Approves Package of Car Theft Bills

Gopal, Sarlo, Lagana & Codey Sponsor Measures to Combat Motor Vehicle Thefts and Related Crimes
TRENTON – The Senate today approved a package of bills to counter auto thefts and related crimes in New Jersey. Sponsored by Senator Vin Gopal, Senator Paul Sarlo, Senator Joseph Lagana and Senator Richard Codey, the bills target a range of criminal activities, including auto theft networks, the use of juveniles by ringleaders, and the use of so-called “master keys” to steal vehicles.
“The rate of auto-thefts over the past two years threatens the property and safety of New Jersey residents and places an added strain on law enforcement,” said Senator Gopal (D-Monmouth). “It’s crucial we take decisive and creative action to deter car thieves while also providing additional support to the law enforcement departments and our prosecutors’ offices who are already working hard to curb this disturbing trend.”
“Car thefts and related crimes are an ongoing threat to the safety and security of diverse communities throughout the state,” said Senator Sarlo (D-Bergen). “It calls for actions to crack down on offenders, to help prevent thefts, and take down the criminal networks of car thieves.”
“In New Jersey, the vast majority of residents depend on their cars to get back and forth to work, to get their kids to school, or to go wherever they need to be. These bills offer new ways of thinking, and new ways of attacking the car theft problem in our state, by focusing resources on several fronts, and, when necessary, strengthening laws to make would-be perpetrators think twice before stealing another person’s automobile,” said Senator Lagana (D-Bergen/Passaic).
“In recent years, our communities have been plagued with the crimes of car thefts, with the thefts primarily being done by repeat offenders,” said Senator Codey (D-Essex). “These are sophisticated, well-financed, well-organized business operations, more or less corporations. If we want to get serious about busting up these operations and making headway on car thefts, we must go after the captains of these rings, and not merely be content with arresting the teen-age perpetrators who may be in their service.”
The bills approved by the Senate:
The bill was approved with a vote of 37-0.