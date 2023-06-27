Two Dogs Abandoned in NJ Wildlife Refuge Area

Eatontown – The Monmouth County SPCA Humane Law Enforcement Division, in accordance with the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, is currently investigating (2) adult dogs found abandoned on the morning of June 26th, 2023 at Assunpink Wildlife Management Area in Allentown. Assunpink Wildlife Management Area is a 6,300-acre wildlife refuge.

Two grey pitbull-type dogs were found in a wooded area this morning by an officer of the New Jersey Division of Fish & Wildlife. The dogs had leashes tied on their necks being used as collars and were near empty bowls. With assistance from the New Jersey Division of Fish & Wildlife and the New Jersey State Police, the dogs were recovered and taken to the Monmouth County SPCA for medical assessment. Aside from being underweight and having insect/tick bites, both dogs were found to be in fair health and are very friendly with people. There is a male dog approximately 1-2 years, and a female dog approximately 4-5 years and who looks to have had a few litters of puppies, one possibly recent. When the police arrived, the dogs were more than happy to see people and had no problem jumping right into the transport vehicle.

Ross Licitra, Executive Director of the shelter says, “We always find it so defeating when animals are abandoned; the MCSPCA offers resources to prevent just that. We have helped countless families either keep their pets or have worked with them to safely surrender their pets into our care. There is no need to put any animal in danger by abandoning them, and we want the public to know that the Monmouth County SPCA is always here to help.”

The MCSPCA is now looking for any information regarding the abandonment of these dogs. If you have information about their owner, or where they may have come from, please call the Humane Law Enforcement Division at 732-440-1539 or email info@monmouthcountyspca.org – tips may remain anonymous.

Photos by Monmouth County SPCA