Gopal, Donlon & Peterpaul Blast Piperno & Euler For Voting Against Funding for Monmouth Nonprofits

Team Monmouth has delivered over $8,000,000 in funding for local nonprofits

TINTON FALLS – On June 30th, Team Monmouth delivered over $8,000,000 in funding for nonprofit organizations in Monmouth County with the passage of the FY2024 New Jersey state budget. These organizations provide vital services within Monmouth that help families feed their kids, improve the quality of life for domestic violence victims, protect animals, and offer mental health care, amongst others. Despite the budget receiving bipartisan support, Assemblywomen Piperno and Eulner voted no, showing their true colors as out-of-touch extremists who will prioritize party politics over the families of Monmouth County.

“This funding will help keep doors open for our incredible nonprofit organizations in Monmouth County,” said Senator Vin Gopal. “It is unconscionable that our current Assemblywomen would put partisanship before helping these organizations, all while calling this funding ‘pork’. Does funding for these great nonprofits really look like ‘pork’?”

The funding was allocated to organizations within Monmouth County, including: