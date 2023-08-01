Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Panda :

I’m Panda, a 1 year-old Pitbull weighing 55 pounds. Brought to the shelter by a “Good Sam,” I’m now waiting for my forever home.

My shelter friends have been so kind in helping me adjust to my new surroundings and come out of my shell. I’ll thrive with a family who helps me adjust at my own pace – yummy treats can be a delicious icebreaker! Once I’m feeling safe and comfortable, watch out for some very excited wiggling! Building a good relationship can be a marathon, not a sprint, but I’m ready and willing for the adventure if you are.

I’ve also been an A+ student in the shelter’s Buddy Program, where I work alongside trainers on perfecting my cues. Described as an “obedience rock star”, I already know Sit, Down, Paw…you name it, I can learn it!

Have love and time to invest in this unique beauty? The Monmouth County SPCA is open for walk-ins every day starting at noon!