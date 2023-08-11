Opening day a big hit for the Ocean Twp. Italian Festival

By Patty Booth O’Neill

Bring your family, meet your friends and don’t miss an exciting night of fun at the 47th IAATO Festival that’s going on until Sunday at Frank Palaia Park in Ocean Township. Don’t be deterred by the line of cars to get in because there is plenty of parking.

Click here for Fair Video

Wednesday featured the opening night ceremony under beautiful skies. Local dignitaries introduced and thanked by Ocean Mayor John Napolitano, were Sheriff Shaun Goldman, Senator Vin Gopal and the Vin Gopal Civic Association, Deputy Mayor Margie Donlan, Councilmen Rob Acerra and David Fisher, County Clerk Christine Hanlon, Assemblywomen Kim Eulner and Marilyn Peperno, among many mentioned.

After the opening ceremony it was all fun and games with thousands of people enjoying food, rides and games for the whole family, the hourly 50/50 and so much more. The big 50/50 going off on Sunday evening was already worth $28,000!