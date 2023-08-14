Home Invasion, Police Chase Ends in Head On Collision

What began as a home invasion and a man with a gun turned into a a car chase that ended on Florence Ave. in North Long Branch.

An unidentified man entered a home on Elmwood Ave near MacArthur Ave with a gun looking for money and someone named Marcus, who was not at that residence. The man was thought to have fled on foot and Long Branch Police were called.

It turned out that a neighbor had a camera and that’s when police learned that the subject did have a vehicle and what type of car it was.

Located on Florence Ave, the suspect’s vehicle collided head on with a police SUV near the corner of Joline Ave. The subject’s car began smoking heavily then burst into flames. Multiple EMS were called in including Monmouth Beach, West Long Branch, Long Branch and Elberon and local fire departments were also on scene.

The subject and officer were transported to the hospital. Story is still developing.

Link to video.