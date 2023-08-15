Gopal condemns State Board of Education for threatening ‘sanctions’ to local school districts

We strongly condemn the State Board of Education making any threats relating to ‘sanctions’ to local school districts. The State Board of Education is charged with the adoption of administrative code and advising on educational policies proposed by the commissioner. This body, which has a membership made up of gubernatorial appointments- a majority of whom was appointed by former Governor Christie should be focused on this mission and not imposing sanctions that would remove access to funding that kids deserve.

That being said, we also strongly condemn the misinformation and politicizing campaigns that our schools are falling victim to because of the agenda of politicians more interested in scaring parents instead of being truthful. There is a continual attempt by these politicians to mislead parents with outlandish accusations of schools teaching children inappropriate things with zero evidence of that taking place across over 600 school districts throughout the state. We are seeing significant teacher shortages across the state which has become exponentially more significant due to the baseless attacks that they are making.

As not only the youngest senators, but parents who are directly involved in all aspects of our children’s lives let us be very clear. All parents throughout our state should absolutely not be excluded from any decision making made by school districts. Parents should have the ability to have a say on the curriculum districts teach. Parents should and do have a right to opt their children out of reproductive health education if they feel it is not right for their family. Parents should have the right to parent and we stand by that.

New Jersey has the best public schools in the country, and we must work to not only maintain that standing, but to continue to improve our schools and ensure the next generation has the best possible education.