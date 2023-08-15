Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Ferno :

I’m Ferno, a 4 year-old Siberian Husky weighing 60 pounds. Originally found as a stray, my owner was found but sadly did not want to redeem me. I’m looking for a loving forever home that won’t leave me behind ever again.

Being a “typical” Husky, breed knowledge is a plus, especially to help understand my quirky behaviors. Since my history is a mystery, it’s best that my respectful adopters go slow, allowing me to build trust because new faces and new places can make me feel a little unsure at first. I’m not very comfortable with being pet on or over the head, but will lean in for all the butt scratches you can give me! A fenced yard will be ideal to match with my big bouncy energy. Playtime is something I am a huge fan of, but can get amped up pretty quickly from all the excitement. My adopters should not rough house with me, so I can calm down to a nice level of play for all to enjoy. Interested in this hunk of a husky? The Monmouth County SPCA is open for walk-ins every day, starting at noon!



Alessia :

Alessia, meaning “protector” and “defender,” was the name given to this brave girl after she survived a brutal dog attack while managing to keep her babies completely out of harms way. Alessia was seriously wounded but her babies made it out without a scratch, thanks to her.