Attorney General’s Office Investigating Fatal Crash Involving Police Vehicle in Long Branch

TRENTON — The Attorney General’s Office is investigating a fatal collision involving a police vehicle that occurred Monday, August 14, 2023, in Long Branch, N.J. One woman sustained fatal injuries. Her identity is not being released at this time.

According to the preliminary investigation, officers from the Long Branch Police Department were dispatched in response to a 911 call received on Monday, August 14, at 3:59 a.m. reporting a break-in of a residence by an armed person. As officers were responding in marked police vehicles, one of the law enforcement vehicles was involved in a collision with a vehicle believed to be operated by a suspect from the reported incident. During the crash, which took place in the area of MacArthur and Elmwood Avenues in Long Branch, a passenger in the civilian vehicle was seriously injured. She was transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune, where she was pronounced deceased at approximately 7:12 a.m. The driver was taken into custody and transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center for treatment. The officer in the involved police vehicle was also taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center for treatment of injuries from the crash and has been released.

A 2019 law, P.L. 2019, c. 1, requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.