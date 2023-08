The Moceans Beach Bash is a little over 2 weeks away.

Make plans to join us on Sunday, September 10th, 2023 from 1 PM to 4 PM at the bandstand by the Pier Village Carousel in Long Branch for some high tides & good vibes.

The Moceans Annual Beach Bash will be a free, fully accessible event for everyone that includes live entertainment, activities for friends, family – and of course, the sea.

See you on the sand!